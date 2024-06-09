6,093 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Purchased by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMXC. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EMXC stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

