546,067 Shares in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Bought by Vestal Point Capital LP

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 546,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.37% of Affimed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Affimed by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Affimed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. Affimed has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

