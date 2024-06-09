477,735 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 477,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Intel stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 34,085,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,563,780. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

