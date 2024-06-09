448,935 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 448,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.77% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,373,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,156 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,953,000 after buying an additional 940,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 872,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,397,000 after acquiring an additional 309,804 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 811,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 723,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,411,000 after buying an additional 311,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,859. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

