444 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,876,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $539.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $520.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

