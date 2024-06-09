3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.36.

MMM stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $99.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,986,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

