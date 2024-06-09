386,050 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Teilinger Capital Ltd.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 386,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,152,000. Evergy comprises about 10.8% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Evergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Evergy by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 811,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

