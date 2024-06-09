335 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 256.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 126.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,591. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.23 and a 200-day moving average of $429.52.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.