3,126 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Broadcom by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,308,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 33,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,410,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 266.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,406.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $788.78 and a 1 year high of $1,445.40. The stock has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,338.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Melius Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
