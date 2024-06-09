3,126 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Broadcom by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,308,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 33,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,410,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 266.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,406.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $788.78 and a 1 year high of $1,445.40. The stock has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,338.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Melius Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

