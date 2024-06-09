27,693 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,000. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.37 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.63 and a 200 day moving average of $271.70. The company has a market capitalization of $509.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
