27,693 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,000. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.37 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.63 and a 200 day moving average of $271.70. The company has a market capitalization of $509.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.