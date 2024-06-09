205,000 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.21% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $3,772,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 102.2% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Porch Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 317,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Porch Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 49,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Porch Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 715,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,077. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $189.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 1,182.09% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 19,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $76,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,936.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

