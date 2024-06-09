131,703 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Tabor Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Sonos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SONO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,102. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

