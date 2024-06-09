12,500 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Purchased by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 53,794 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

