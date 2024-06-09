123,648 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

