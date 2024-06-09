11,899 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Purchased by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PBA traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 617,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 85.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

