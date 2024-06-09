10,319 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,869 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after buying an additional 857,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 586,058 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 519.3% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 363,141 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PGX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,384. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

