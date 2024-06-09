100 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $122,449,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

PH stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $516.14. 702,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,811. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

