Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Zoetis worth $311,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $980,646,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $242,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,219,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after acquiring an additional 797,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,564,000 after acquiring an additional 600,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

ZTS stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.