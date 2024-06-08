Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

Shares of ZBH opened at $113.33 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $147.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

