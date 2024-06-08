ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.60. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 33.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

ZIM opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. On average, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

