Zacks Research Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,264 shares of company stock worth $4,690,973. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,478,000 after acquiring an additional 83,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

