Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $12.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

TOL stock opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day moving average is $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

