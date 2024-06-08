Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells $15,610.25 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $15,610.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,534.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16.

NYSE:YELP opened at $36.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.35. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 4,634.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

