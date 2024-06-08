Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.35. 250,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 343,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Yatsen Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $319.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 63,646 shares during the period.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

