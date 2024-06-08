XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $102.42 million and approximately $712,125.53 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00762074 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $991,487.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

