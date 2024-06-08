XRUN Price Tops $0.0754 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $24.02 million and $228,611.08 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,738,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

