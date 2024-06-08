WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0221 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $221.08 million and approximately $3.84 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003427 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007488 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02210169 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $9.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

