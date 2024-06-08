Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Crow s Nest Holdings LP

Crow s Nest Holdings LP reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 14.5% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crow s Nest Holdings LP owned about 0.09% of Workday worth $64,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Workday by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,042 shares of company stock worth $134,777,415 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

Workday Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.56. 2,412,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,746. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

