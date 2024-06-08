Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.55

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.55 and traded as high as C$44.92. Winpak shares last traded at C$44.78, with a volume of 36,463 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Winpak Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.61.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. Winpak had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of C$373.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.364751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.93%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

