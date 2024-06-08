Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after buying an additional 208,452 shares during the last quarter.

WGO stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

