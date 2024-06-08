Wildcat Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,169 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000. Coinbase Global comprises 1.0% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 5.0 %

Coinbase Global stock traded down $12.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.16. 9,285,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,347,643. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,433 shares of company stock worth $91,455,327. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

