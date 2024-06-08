WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $53,423.18 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00114814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00014262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008617 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

