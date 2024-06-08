White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises 0.9% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,339. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.40.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

