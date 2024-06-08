White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $435,000. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.6% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $616,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

AVGO traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,406.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $788.78 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,338.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,230.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

