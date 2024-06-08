White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 1.5% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 891,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,432,000 after acquiring an additional 643,044 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,218,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,495,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,997. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

