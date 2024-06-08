White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,569 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,124,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,668,000 after buying an additional 207,440 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $99,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.93. 2,556,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,147. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

