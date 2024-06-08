Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 313,227 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313,227 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.42% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $31,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,570,000 after buying an additional 2,225,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,656,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 489,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 247,058 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 236,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 448.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 228,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 186,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. 634,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

