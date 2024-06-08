Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 163,052 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,433,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,052 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $33,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Veritex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. 283,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

