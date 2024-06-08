Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91,553 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of Merit Medical Systems worth $56,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. 160,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CL King began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

