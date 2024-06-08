Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $48,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,951,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 189,017 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Avanos Medical by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 413,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 371,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 158,473 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNS. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 157,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

