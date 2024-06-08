Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,412. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

