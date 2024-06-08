Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $27.14 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,165,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $27,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $4,433,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 426,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 201,572 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $3,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,791. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

