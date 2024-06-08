Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $36,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,233,000 after buying an additional 55,716 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,185,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $11.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,813.09. 161,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,532. The stock has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,641.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,543.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,579.36 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

