Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 320,633 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,633 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.70% of Easterly Government Properties worth $34,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after buying an additional 410,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,803,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,480,000 after acquiring an additional 89,916 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

DEA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 652,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,952. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.