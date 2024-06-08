Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 105,719 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,719 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 7.28% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $62,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,736,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $188.75. 13,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,987. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.41. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

