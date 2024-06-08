Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 12,485 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 259,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 51,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,429. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

