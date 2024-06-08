Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

