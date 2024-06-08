Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Hershey by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.06. 715,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,732. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $263.29.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

