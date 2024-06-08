Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after buying an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. 208,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

