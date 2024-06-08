Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $48.78 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 6.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 28.81% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $48,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTES stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

